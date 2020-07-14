Thunder Token Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $29.96 million and $6.08 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi Korea and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.16 or 0.04923034 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054704 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,842,412 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Upbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

