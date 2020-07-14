Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Barclays lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,362,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,555,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,570,000 after buying an additional 553,721 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,182,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 768,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after buying an additional 352,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

