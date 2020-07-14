THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Million

Analysts expect that THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) will post $7.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.25 million and the highest is $8.40 million. THL Credit posted sales of $15.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full year sales of $30.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.58 million to $33.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $30.82 million, with estimates ranging from $28.05 million to $33.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for THL Credit.

Get THL Credit alerts:

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 197.03%.

TCRD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on THL Credit from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of THL Credit stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,111. The stock has a market cap of $116.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.51. THL Credit has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. THL Credit’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

In other THL Credit news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn sold 30,600 shares of THL Credit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $90,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in THL Credit by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,937,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 311,298 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in THL Credit by 9.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 987,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 85,620 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in THL Credit by 30.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 604,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 142,618 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in THL Credit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 323,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of THL Credit by 17.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THL Credit (TCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.