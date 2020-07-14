TheStreet Downgrades Macy’s (NYSE:M) to D

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

M has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cleveland Research cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.39.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 542.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 92.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 315.6% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,277 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 42.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 292,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 86,874 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.