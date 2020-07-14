Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.7% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $378.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

