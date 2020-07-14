Theratechnologies (TH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect Theratechnologies to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.53 million.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

TSE TH opened at C$2.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.15. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of C$1.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $213.33 million and a PE ratio of -14.49.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.