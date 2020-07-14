The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Bank of America

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CG. Cfra lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.19.

NASDAQ CG opened at $27.44 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -457.33 and a beta of 1.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 168.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 7,545,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $224,539,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 12,165,000 shares of company stock worth $784,024,400 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

