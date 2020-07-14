Tharisa plc (LON:THS) Insider Carol Bell Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Tharisa plc (LON:THS) insider Carol Bell acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($25,104.60).

Shares of LON THS opened at GBX 66 ($0.81) on Tuesday. Tharisa plc has a 1-year low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 121.97 ($1.50). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.76. The company has a market cap of $175.96 million and a PE ratio of 16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Tharisa from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

