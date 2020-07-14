Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.75.

TXRH stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,224,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,162,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,644,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 253.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 762,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,475,000 after buying an additional 546,386 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,085,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,826,000 after buying an additional 472,775 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

