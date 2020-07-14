Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Roth Capital currently has $750.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $350.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Tesla from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $968.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $657.06.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,497.06 on Monday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,794.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $277.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,682.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,029.09 and a 200-day moving average of $737.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,761,983. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.