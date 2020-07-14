Terracoin Market Cap Achieves $1.21 Million (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $585.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,214.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.57 or 0.02491369 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00641254 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000637 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

