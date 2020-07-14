Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ternium from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ternium from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ternium in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ternium has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ternium will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 577.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

