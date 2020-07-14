Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THC opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

