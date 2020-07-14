Tenet Healthcare Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of THC stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 67.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.