Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $218.45 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $237.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.57 and its 200-day moving average is $147.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,385 shares of company stock valued at $63,046,165. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

