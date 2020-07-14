TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.13.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $52,288,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $23,462,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $10,860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 63.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $7,121,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

