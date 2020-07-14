Tecsys (TSE:TCS) PT Raised to C$34.50

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price objective hoisted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.50 to C$34.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TCS opened at C$30.82 on Friday. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$12.43 and a twelve month high of C$32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.48. The company has a market cap of $418.09 million and a PE ratio of 201.44.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

