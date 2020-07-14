Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,117 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.99.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average is $109.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

