Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,512.23 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,032.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,442.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,362.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,555.61.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

