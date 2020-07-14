Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 137.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 198.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.02. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

