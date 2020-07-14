Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.73.

DIS stock opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

