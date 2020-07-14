Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $250.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.11. The stock has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

