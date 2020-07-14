Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

NYSE SRC opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $64,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $721,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.