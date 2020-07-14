Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13,802.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 172,111 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $84.54.

