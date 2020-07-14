Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SY1. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($104.49) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($102.25) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €93.06 ($104.56).

SY1 stock opened at €106.40 ($119.55) on Tuesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($82.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is €99.75 and its 200-day moving average is €93.43.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

