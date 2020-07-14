Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Insider Nicholas Gresham Purchases 111 Shares

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Nicholas Gresham purchased 111 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £149.85 ($184.41).

Nicholas Gresham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Nicholas Gresham acquired 102 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($183.26).

On Wednesday, May 13th, Nicholas Gresham acquired 113 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £150.29 ($184.95).

SDRY opened at GBX 121 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63. Superdry PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 60.10 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 529 ($6.51). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 245.81.

SDRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Superdry to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 870 ($10.71) to GBX 250 ($3.08) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Superdry from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.88 ($4.39).

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

