SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Jeld-Wen Holding Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Jeld-Wen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel purchased 10,000 shares of Jeld-Wen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

