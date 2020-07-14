SunTrust Banks Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $40.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

WBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $677,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,182,000 after buying an additional 271,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $492,928,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

