Sunniva (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.60

Press coverage about Sunniva (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sunniva earned a daily sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sunniva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGIFF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Sunniva has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. The Company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It is also providing cannabis-infused products under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, and Canna Fused brands; and flower and concentrates.

