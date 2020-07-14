Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.30 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €15.30 ($17.19) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SZU. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($17.53) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.98 ($16.84).

SZU opened at €14.80 ($16.63) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -24.87. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €9.97 ($11.20) and a twelve month high of €17.16 ($19.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

