Successful Portfolios LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 821 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,762,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after buying an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 21.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after buying an additional 1,059,259 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Intuit by 382.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,382,000 after buying an additional 906,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Intuit by 97.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,972,000 after buying an additional 644,930 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $297.64 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $314.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.13 and a 200-day moving average of $274.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

