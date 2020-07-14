Strategic Wealth Designers Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Wealth Designers lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.5% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,104.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,548.21 billion, a PE ratio of 148.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,681.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,209.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,770.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

