Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $306.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

