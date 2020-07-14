Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys Shares of 2,126 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,836,000 after buying an additional 666,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,306,000 after buying an additional 175,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $3,908,541,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.99.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

