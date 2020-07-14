Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires 1,556 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.5% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $381.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,663.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

