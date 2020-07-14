Stone House Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 11.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average of $118.99. The company has a market cap of $306.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

