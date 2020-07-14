Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,259 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,112% compared to the typical volume of 434 put options.

Thor Industries stock opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.