Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,151 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,974% compared to the average daily volume of 151 call options.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in TEGNA by 38.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in TEGNA by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in TEGNA by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TEGNA by 3.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 441,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

