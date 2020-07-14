STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Cowen

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. ValuEngine upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

