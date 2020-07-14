Steven P. Cugine Sells 20,800 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CHD stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.68. 39,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,940. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $145,179,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,350 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Church & Dwight
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
