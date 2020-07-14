Steven P. Cugine Sells 20,800 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CHD stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.68. 39,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,940. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $145,179,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,350 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

