Stealth (XST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $4,797.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006293 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001369 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000654 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00039080 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,320,959 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

