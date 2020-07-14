State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Bank of America

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.75. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 1,180.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

