State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Shares of STT stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.75.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 1,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

