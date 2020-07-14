Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 8.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 146,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,686. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.