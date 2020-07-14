Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,872 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 3.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

