Starbase Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. Starbase has a market cap of $283,327.54 and approximately $5,066.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045770 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.11 or 0.04905959 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054995 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033554 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

