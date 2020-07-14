Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Keith Skeoch Purchases 49 Shares

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Keith Skeoch acquired 49 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £126.91 ($156.18).

Keith Skeoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Keith Skeoch bought 45 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £124.20 ($152.84).

On Tuesday, May 19th, Keith Skeoch purchased 658 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £1,513.40 ($1,862.42).

On Monday, May 11th, Keith Skeoch acquired 58 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £124.70 ($153.46).

LON:SLA opened at GBX 262 ($3.22) on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 261.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 263.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 246 ($3.03).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

