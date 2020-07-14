Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Keith Skeoch Purchases 49 Shares

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Keith Skeoch acquired 49 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £126.91 ($156.18).
Keith Skeoch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 10th, Keith Skeoch bought 45 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £124.20 ($152.84).
- On Tuesday, May 19th, Keith Skeoch purchased 658 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £1,513.40 ($1,862.42).
- On Monday, May 11th, Keith Skeoch acquired 58 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £124.70 ($153.46).
LON:SLA opened at GBX 262 ($3.22) on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 261.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 263.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.71.
Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
