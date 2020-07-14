Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SCBFF. HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

