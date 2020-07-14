St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd (TSE:SAU) Shares Down 28.6%

St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd (TSE:SAU) shares dropped 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 202,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 516,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $14.54 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd Company Profile (TSE:SAU)

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Philippines. It holds interests in the King-king copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,548 hectares located in the Province of Compostela Valley, Mindanao Island.

