Square (NYSE:SQ) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

NYSE SQ opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 188.34 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,952,000 after purchasing an additional 829,282 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,832,000 after purchasing an additional 708,667 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,358,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,433,000 after purchasing an additional 321,411 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

